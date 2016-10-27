BRIEF-Teck Resources CEO sees coal prices saying high for "some time"

Facebook Germany says it will start tackling fake news in weeks
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
Oct 27 Teck Resources
* CEO Donald Lindsay says does not believe current steel-making coal prices of around $253 a tonne are the "new normal"
* Says steelmaking coal prices could, however, stay at current high levels "for some time" as new supply constrained
* Says expects company board will look seriously at raising dividend at April board meeting, focus for now is still on debt reduction
* Says company will not issue shares to reduce debt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Nicole Mordant)
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
BOGOTA/SAO PAULO, Jan 15 Colombian authorities have arrested a former senator for allegedly taking $4.6 million in bribes to help Odebrecht SA win a road-building contract, as fallout from a massive corruption scandal continues to bite Latin America's No. 1 engineering firm.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Twice a day, Scott Ozawa's Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush tells his dental insurer if he brushed for a full two minutes. In return, the 41-year-old software engineer gets free brush heads and the employer which bought his insurance gets premium discounts.