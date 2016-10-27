版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 27日 星期四 23:34 BJT

BRIEF-Cenovus updating cost estimates on deferred oil sands project

Oct 27 Cenovus Energy

* Says it is updating cost estimates on deferred Christina Lake Phase G oil sands project

* Cenovus says sees Padd 3 as a refining centre with a lot of potential as it now has ability to receive Canadian crude Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Nia Williams)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐