BUZZ-Playing defense with "low" vol ETFs not quite working

Facebook Germany says it will start tackling fake news in weeks
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
** Utilizing ETFs that attempt to provide lower risk through concentration in more defensive sectors proving to be a less than sedate strategy this year
** As the unwind of their 1H16 strength, spurred on by a pick-up in bond yields, grows more severe, it could provide another point of market stress in itself
** Powershares S&P 500 Low Volatility Portfolio and iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF show YTD gains of 4.0 pct and 5.0 pct vs S&P 500 4.7 pct rise
** However, these ETFs essentially peaked in mid-Jul as SPX pulled away to new all-time highs
** Since their Jul tops, USMV and SPLV down over 7 pct; this while SPX is flat with its Jul 11 close (day the index first exceeded its 2015 high) and down just 2.5 pct since its Aug 15 top
** Indeed, low vol ETFs under pressure given high concentration of defensive sectors, with little to no exposure to energy and tech
** Over 50 pct of SPLV exposure in utilities, staples, and health care; info tech just 3 pct
** Thus, even with VIX 100-DMA now sub-15.00, low vol portfolio sensitivity to rising rates has been an issue; US 10-Year Treasury Yield has vaulted from 1.32 pct post-Brexit low to today's 1.87 pct high
** DJ Utility Avg still appears to have seen a major top, and staples sector holding to just 3.9 pct gain YTD; health care worst performing SPX sector YTD, down 3.7 pct
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
BOGOTA/SAO PAULO, Jan 15 Colombian authorities have arrested a former senator for allegedly taking $4.6 million in bribes to help Odebrecht SA win a road-building contract, as fallout from a massive corruption scandal continues to bite Latin America's No. 1 engineering firm.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Twice a day, Scott Ozawa's Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush tells his dental insurer if he brushed for a full two minutes. In return, the 41-year-old software engineer gets free brush heads and the employer which bought his insurance gets premium discounts.