版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 28日 星期五 01:53 BJT

BRIEF-Potash Corp of Saskatchewan to ramp up Rocanville mine by mid-year

Oct 27 Potash Corporation Of Saskatchewan Inc Chief Executive Jochen Tilk, speaking on a conference call:

* Potash expects to reach full capacity at Rocanville mine in first-half 2017

* Potash Corp will adjust operations of other potash mines as Rocanville mine expansion ramps up Further company coverage: (Reporting By Rod Nickel)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐