版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 28日 星期五 22:26 BJT

BRIEF-Abbvie says "nothing alarming" about slowdown in third quarter Humira sales

Oct 28 Abbvie

* Ceo says insurer contracts for humira coverage in 2017 and 2018 do not currently reflect significant changes in required rebates

* Abbvie cfo says "nothing alarming" about slowdown in third quarter sales for Humira sales

* Says sales fluctuate, based on inventory stocking trends, other factors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Ransdell Pierson)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐