BUZZ-Biotech ETF weakness grows more acute

** iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF hitting fresh
3-mth lows; bear trend from its late Sept high remains intact
** IBB falling 2.5 pct, bringing YTD loss to 23.5 pct; stark
contrast to 25 pct 2016 rise for Philadelphia SE Semiconductor
Index as health care and related sub sectors acutely
underperform tech, hardware, and energy, and more
lately, financials
** Major IBB constituent Amgen sliding nearly 11
pct today as analysts predict Enbrel sales poised to decline
** IBB breaking its 200-WMA (now $265.29) and remains on
track to test its 2016 lows ($240.03/$240.30). Chart: tmsnrt.rs/2fnikU7
** This, while IBB / S&P 500 ratio hitting its lowest
levels since May 2014; longer-term trend of underperformance
prevails
** Since the ETF's choppy overlapping pattern off its early
2016 trough suggests a protracted correction, new lows should
ultimately follow; 50-pct Fibo retracement of 2008/2015 advance
($228.97)
** ETF will need to reverse over $276.63 to suggest coming
to life again, but $301.44 Fibo resistance should remain an
especially tough hurdle
** Top IBB holdings by pct TNA end-Sept include: Biogen
, Gilead Sciences, and Amgen