BRIEF-GE, Baker Hughes deal has $1.3 billion breakup fee-exec

* General Electric co to pay Baker Hughes Inc $1.3 billion breakup fee if proposed oil & gas deal collapses due to regulatory opposition -interview

* Baker Hughes Inc CEO Martin Craighead says believes merger with general electric co oil business will receive regulatory approval -interview

* General Electric co executive Lorenzo Simonelli approached Baker Hughes inc about possible business combination after Baker-Halliburton deal collapsed -interview Further company coverage: (Reporting by Anna Driver)