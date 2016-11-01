BRIEF-Pfizer says cholesterol drug lost potency at 52 wks

Nov 1 Pfizer, in a conference call with
industry analysts:
* Says bococizumab at 52 weeks showed waning potency against
LDL cholesterol in substantial number of patients
* Says disappointing trend at 52 weeks for bococizumab
contrasted with robust efficacy seen at 12 weeks and 24 weeks
* Says waning efficacy of bococizumab likely was caused by
neutralizing impact of naturally occuring antibodies
* Pfizer CEO says company aims to increase its involvement
with cardiovascular drugs, including through acquisitions
* Pfizer CEO says remains interested in acquisitions, with
no limit on size of potential deals
* Pfizer research chief says company aims to become a leader
in combination therapies involving immuno-oncology drugs
(Reporting by Ransdell Pierson)