BRIEF-Lawmakers seek details on U.S. military's spending on EpiPens

UPDATE 4-SpaceX returns to flight, sending satellites into orbit
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
Nov 2 Mylan NV
* Two U.S. Senators seek answers on how Mylan price spikes on EpiPen have impacted U.S. military's budget
* Senators Klobuchar, Blumenthal ask Department of Defense and Department of Veterans Affairs how much money might be owed if EpiPen was misclassified
* Request by lawmakers came after Reuters reported that Mylan's price spikes helped drive Pentagon spending on EpiPen to $57 million over the past year from $9 million in 2008 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch)
SAO PAULO, Jan 14 Construtora Camargo Correa SA, one of Brazil's biggest engineering firms, is in talks with federal prosecutors for a new plea bargain deal linked to the country's sweeping "Operation Car Wash" corruption scandal, weekly magazine Veja said on Saturday.
