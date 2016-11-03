BRIEF-Canada to boost foreign investment threshold for Canadian airlines

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Nov 3 Canada will let international investors own a total of 49 percent of a canadian airline, up from 25 percent - transport minister
* No single international investor, or group of international investors, will be allowed to own more than 25 percent of a canadian airline - minister
* New investment rules will boost competition and allow the creation of new low cost airlines in Canada - minister
* Although new rules not in place yet, Ottawa will immediately let Canada Jetlines and Enerjet seek increased international investment - minister
* Canada will introduce railways legislation next year addressing future of grain revenue cap and interswitching - transport minister Further company coverage: (Reporting by David Ljunggren)
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.