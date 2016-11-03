BUZZ-S&P 500 poised to snap losing streak

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
** At 7 straight down days, S&P 500 has now matched streaks not seen since 2011; but daily RSI testing troughs of past 2 years, suggesting a market ripe for bounce
** SPX has not had a run of 7 straight lower closes since Nov 2011 (streak also occurred in Jul/Aug 2011). Index has not seen 8 straight down days since Oct 2008
** Daily RSI has fallen under 30 level (23 close Weds); testing past 2-year's troughs. Chart: tmsnrt.rs/2ehOcEs
** Lowest reading over this period with Aug 2015 swoon; RSI hit 10, all other bottoms 20-30
** Thus, although SPX only down 4.6 pct from Aug peak at its worst, ripe for snap back
** Solid RSI close back over 30, coupled with strong advance/decline ratios and SPX V-bottom, however, likely needed to add credence to a bottom
** That said, CBOE S&P 500 Correlation Index nearing price/time targets suggesting market low near
** SPX significant support at 200-DMA (now 2082.34) ahead of 2020/1991.68 area (including post-Brexit low)
** SPX vaulting back over 2114.72 will look constructive shorter-term, but index will still need to clear additional hurdles in 2145/2165 area
** In any event, sudden lack of leadership a concern as tech and energy stumble ; and although VIX elevated, has not yet had a decisive spike/reversal
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.