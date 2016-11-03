BRIEF-JPMorgan expects card net revenue rate to dip to around 10 percent in Q4

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Nov 3 JPMorgan Chase & Co -
* JPMorgan expects card net revenue rate to dip to around 10 percent in Q4, then rebound in 2017- Executive
* JPMorgan Chief Executive for Cards, Kevin Watters, speaks to bank analysts in Boston
* JPMorgan expects 2017 card net revenue rate to be about 10.5 percent, then move toward target 11.25 percent- Executive
* JPMorgan card Executive: Mobile phones and digital wallets still less than 1 percent of transactions and will be 'for a while'
* JPMorgan Card Executive: Customer shift to pay with phones and digital wallets likely on unpredictable path
* JPMorgan Card Executive: Deal for Walmart to offer 'Chase ay' wallet shows bank's drive to have digital payment tools ready wherever customers might want Source text - [bit.ly/2fHFBjp] Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
