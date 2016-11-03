BRIEF-Enbridge 2016 maintenance capital may be below C$800-C$850 mln

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Nov 3 Enbridge Inc
* Says highly confident Line 3 replacement project will be in service in 2019, but possibility that date could slip
* Says 2016 maintenance capital could come in a bit below its C$800 million-C$850 million guidance range
* Says has identified C$5 billion-C$6 billion of potential asset sales, but they would be opportunistic and depend on a number of factors
* Expects to make first final investment decision on French offshore wind projects next year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Nia Williams)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
