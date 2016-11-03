版本:
BRIEF-Agrium expects overwhelming investor support for Potash merger

Nov 3 Agrium Inc CEO Chuck Magro, speaking on a conference call said:

* All indications are that a proposed merger with Potash Corp of Saskatchewan will be overwhelmingly supported by shareholders Further company coverage: (Reporting By Rod Nickel)

