版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 4日 星期五 00:24 BJT

BRIEF-CNRL says Kirby North project will cost C$100 mln less than first expected

Nov 3 Canadian Natural Resources Ltd

* Says will start drilling in the North Sea again in 2017 as tax structure has changed

* Says re-sanctioned Kirby North oil sands project will cost C$100 million less than initially expected Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Nia Williams)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐