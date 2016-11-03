Pemex says will seek fresh onshore, offshore tie-ups in 2017-2018

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
MEXICO CITY Nov 3 Mexican state-oil producer Pemex will look for tie-ups in the Ayatsil-Tekel-Utsil, and Chicontepec fields, as well as in seven onshore areas next year, the company said in a document published on Thursday.
Pemex also said in its 2016-2021 business plan that it will seek partners to develop six shallow water areas in the northern region of the Gulf of Mexico in 2018.
It said it will also look to form partnerships to improve operations, or even reconfigure its Tula, Salamanca and Salina Cruz refineries in 2017-2018. (Reporting by Adriana Barrera and Ana Isabel Martinez)
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.