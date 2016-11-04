版本:
2016年 11月 4日 星期五

BRIEF-Telus expects to turn cash flow positive in 2018

Nov 4 Telus Corp CEO Darren Entwistle says expects company to turn materially cash flow positive in 2018 Telus' profit hit by spending; subscriber metrics holding up: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Alastair Sharp)

