BRIEF-Air Canada conference call

Nov 7 Air Canada president, passenger airlines, says expects some holiday peak demand to shift from Q4 to Q1 2017.

Air Canada CFO said expects four sales leasebacks of planes in first half of 2017

* Air Canada president, passenger airlines says expect this holiday traffic same or better than last year

* Air Canada CFO said expects Q4 to show same trends as Q3

* Air Canada CEO said able to compete with any new startups in Canada, after rise in foreign financing cap

* Air Canada said would support Canadian airport privatization proposal if costs to airlines don't go up

* Air Canada CFO says seeing opportunity to negotiate lower lease rates at renewal times

For main story see: (Reporting By Allison Lampert)