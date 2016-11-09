BRIEF-Mylan CEO sees EpiPen accounting for 6 pct of 2017 sales

Nov 9 Mylan
* Mylan sees generic drugs price erosion in mid single
digits for rest of year
* Mylan says believes authorized generic EpiPen at wholesale
cost of $300 will generate cost savings for customers
* Mylan CFO says continues to work with U.S. government to
finalize EpiPen settlement over Medicaid rebates
* CEO says future business development to emphasize bolt-on
deals
* Mylan CEO sees EpiPen accounting for 6 percent of 2017
sales
* Mylan says has 16 biosimilars and insulin products in
development
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Reporting By Bill Berkrot)