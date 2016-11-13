S&P 500 futures open slightly higher after last week's volatility

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
NEW YORK Nov 13 S&P 500 futures opened marginally higher on Sunday, steadying after last week's wild gyrations as the weekend brought more clarity about possible appointments by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump.
S&P futures were up 0.1 percent by 6:07 p.m. EST (2307 GMT). (Reporting by Chris Prentice; Editing by Peter Cooney)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
