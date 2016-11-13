版本:
S&P 500 futures open slightly higher after last week's volatility

NEW YORK Nov 13 S&P 500 futures opened marginally higher on Sunday, steadying after last week's wild gyrations as the weekend brought more clarity about possible appointments by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump.

S&P futures were up 0.1 percent by 6:07 p.m. EST (2307 GMT). (Reporting by Chris Prentice; Editing by Peter Cooney)

