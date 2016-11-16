Apple, tech stocks show signs of life after Trump thump

** Shares of Apple gain 2.3 pct on Wednesday in their biggest increase since President-elect Donald Trump's surprise election victory a week ago

** Other tech is also recovering after investors rotated away from the sector and into banks and materials companies expected to benefit under Trump

** S&P 500 information technology sector index up 0.62 pct, in second straight day of gains. Index is still down more 1.2 pct since Trump won the election

** Alphabet gained 0.77 percent, reducing its loss since the election to 3.8 percent

** Facebook remains down 5.5 pct since the election and Amazon.com is 5.1 percent lower

** Apple remains down 1.2 pct since the election and is trading at about 12 times expected earnings, according to Thomson Reuters Datastream