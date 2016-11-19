版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 19日 星期六 10:56 BJT

BRIEF-U.S. court dismisses lawsuit accusing Twitter of giving voice to ISIS

Nov 18 (Reuters) -

* U.S. District Court Dismisses Lawsuit Accusing Twitter Of knowingly letting militants use its network

* U.S. District court says lawsuit attempted to hold twitter liable as publisher of islamic state speech, which barred by communications decency act Further company coverage: (Reporting by Peter Henderson)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐