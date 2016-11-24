RPT-BRIEF-Brazil's Vale to extend Samarco $151 mln in credit in H1 2017

(Adds coding for wider distribution)

Nov 24 Brazilian iron ore miner Vale SA says:

* To extend $115 million in credit to joint venture Samarco in first-half 2017

* Samarco partner BHP Billiton Ltd to extend short-term lines of credit to joint venture in a similar manner

* Vale estimates will have to pay $181 million in first-half 2017 for Samarco environmental liabilities after tailings dam collapse

* Expected environmental liabilities payouts to be discounted from 3.7 billion reais in provisions set aside by Vale in second quarter of 2016 Further company coverage: