RPT-BRIEF-Brazil's Vale to extend Samarco $151 mln in credit in H1 2017

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 24 Brazilian iron ore miner Vale SA says:
* To extend $115 million in credit to joint venture Samarco in first-half 2017
* Samarco partner BHP Billiton Ltd to extend short-term lines of credit to joint venture in a similar manner
* Vale estimates will have to pay $181 million in first-half 2017 for Samarco environmental liabilities after tailings dam collapse
* Expected environmental liabilities payouts to be discounted from 3.7 billion reais in provisions set aside by Vale in second quarter of 2016 Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.