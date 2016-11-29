BRIEF-Scotiabank says comfortable with residential mortgage book

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 29 Bank Of Nova Scotia
* Scotiabank ceo says strong capital position can enable bank to growth through acquisitions
* Scotiabank cfo says very comfortable with residential mortgage book, says high quality and low risk
* Scotiabank cfo says optimistic will maintain and grow market share in residential mortgages
* Scotiabank cfo says welcomes regulatory changes that help moderate residential mortgage market
* Scotiabank ceo says remains confident in medium term growth objectives in mexico despite u.s. Election result Further company coverage: (Reporting by Matt Scuffham)
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.