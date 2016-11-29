BRIEF-Scotiabank says comfortable with residential mortgage book

Nov 29 Bank Of Nova Scotia

* Scotiabank ceo says strong capital position can enable bank to growth through acquisitions

* Scotiabank cfo says very comfortable with residential mortgage book, says high quality and low risk

* Scotiabank cfo says optimistic will maintain and grow market share in residential mortgages

* Scotiabank cfo says welcomes regulatory changes that help moderate residential mortgage market

* Scotiabank ceo says remains confident in medium term growth objectives in mexico despite u.s. Election result