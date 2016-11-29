版本:
BRIEF-Enbridge pleased by Line 3 decision, disappointed on Northern Gateway

Nov 29 Enbridge Inc

* Says pleased by Canadian government approval of Line 3 replacement project, disappointed by Northern Gateway rejection

* Enbridge says will assess alternatives and consult with partners after Northern Gateway rejection

* Enbridge says anticipated in-service date for Line 3 is 2019 pending U.S. regulatory approvals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Nia Williams)

