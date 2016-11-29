版本:
BRIEF-Kinder Morgan planning to start Trans Mountain construction Sept. 2017

Nov 29 Kinder Morgan

* Says next steps will include final cost estimate review with shippers, final investment decision by company's board of investors

* Says planning to start construction on Trans Mountain expansion project in September 2017, in service date expected late 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Nia Williams)

