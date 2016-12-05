BRIEF-T-Mobile US Inc is "extremely confident" on executing on Q4 forecast: T-Mobile CFO

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 5 (Reuters) -
* T-Mobile US Inc is "extremely confident" on executing on fourth-quarter forecast: T-Mobile CFO
* T-Mobile is "bullish" on its "growth momentum" moving forward: T-Mobile CFO
* T-Mobile is "on the path to margin expansion" by leveraging fixed business costs and bringing in efficiencies: T-Mobile CFO
* With Binge On, T-Mobile complies with regulations: T-Mobile CFO
* If the Title II aspect of net neutrality rules is overturned, there could be more innovation: T-Mobile CFO
* New Donald Trump administration will lead to "less regulation" and will be a "real positive" for telecom industry: T-Mobile CFO
* There will be "more openness" to industry consolidation under new Donald Trump administration: T-Mobile CFO
* AT&T Inc's DirecTV Now video streaming service and Time Warner Inc deal will be "positive" for T-Mobile: T-Mobile CFO
* As AT&T will focus on "adjacencies" or new businesses, T-Mobile will continue to focus on the wireless business: T-Mobile CFO Source text for Eikon: [ID: nL1N1E00OU] Further company coverage: (Reporting By Malathi Nayak)
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.