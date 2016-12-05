BRIEF-Sprint is "resolute" to turnaround its prepaid phone business : Sprint CFO

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
* Sprint Corp's 2017 priorities include a focus on top-line growth, cost takeout, and rolling out its network: Sprint CFO Tarek Robbiati
* Black Friday 2016 was no different from the prior year for Sprint Corp; it is always an "intense" period of promotions: Sprint CFO
* Sprint's rivals are running short of spectrum capacity, but the company is yet to fully deploy its 2.5 gigahertz spectrum holdings: Sprint CFO
* Sprint feels "very good" about continuing to push 2.5 gigahertz spectrum across its footprint and adding aggregation sites: Sprint CFO
* Sprint is "resolute" to turnaround its prepaid phone business : Sprint CFO
* Sprint says it will take some time to revamp the branding and distribution of its prepaid phone business: Sprint CFO
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.