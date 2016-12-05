版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 6日 星期二 02:43 BJT

BRIEF-CBS CEO says Viacom talks still in early stages

Dec 5 CBS

* CEO Les Moonves says exploration of possible merger with Viacom is still in early stages, "anything can happen"

* CBS CEO Moonves says in talks with Directv Now over carrying CBS content and assumes they will be able to reach a deal Further company coverage: (Reporting by Anna Driver)

