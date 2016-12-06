版本:
BRIEF-Yahoo is examining its data breach and Verizon is giving the web company time to "do a full analysis": Verizon CEO

Dec 6 (Reuters) -

* It's "too early to adjust" Verizon Communications Inc's strategy given the shift to the Trump administration: Verizon CEO Lowell McAdam

* Yahoo is working on examining its data breach and Verizon is giving the web company time to "do a full analysis" : Verizon CEO Lowell McAdam Source text for Eikon: [ID: nL1N1E10W1] Further company coverage: (Reporting By Malathi Nayak)

