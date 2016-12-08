BUZZ-DJI: On a run

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
** Dow Jones Industrial Average sees new record, on track for 5th straight week of gains
** Although still 2 trading days to go, rolling 5-week gain currently 9.3 pct, 4th best over past 5 years; DJI rallied 10.2 pct over 5 weeks from mid-Feb to Mid-Mar this year and 9.8 pct and 13.6 pct late-Sept-early Nov 2011
** Advance to new highs now confirmed by DJ Transports which finally exceeded its Nov 2014 peak; S&P 500 and Russell 2000 also at record highs
** DJI advance since election day close led by Goldman Sachs ; shares have contributed 30 pct of DJI's 1217 pt thrust
** 23 DJI constituents higher, 7 down; losers from tech, staples, and health care. Apple down, while Johnson & Johnson biggest drag
** Like SPX, DJI has decisively broken above a multi-year resistance line. Chart: reut.rs/2hogzCP
** Should lead to further run, although weekly RSI now most overbought since May 2013
** That said, 4 of 5 worst DJI declines (>10pct) since 2007 came with clear RSI divergence; a condition which is not yet present
** As long as 19200 contains back and fill, advance can continue; based on SPX targeting 2400, DJI could rise toward 21000
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.