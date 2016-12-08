版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 9日 星期五 00:56 BJT

BRIEF-Cenovus says targeting C$1.3 billion for 2017 capital budget

Dec 8 Cenovus Energy Inc

* Says targeting C$1.3 billion for its 2017 capital budget Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Ethan Lou)

