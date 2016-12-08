版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 9日 星期五 02:25 BJT

BRIEF-Gabonese 'fixer' in Och-Ziff U.S. bribery case to plead guilty

Dec 8 Och-ziff Capital Management Group Llc

* Gabonese national Samuel Mebiame, charged in U.S. bribery probe involving Och-Ziff Capital Management Group to plead guilty: court filing

* Mebiame scheduled to plead guilty on Friday in federal court in Brooklyn Further company coverage: (Reporting by Nate Raymond)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐