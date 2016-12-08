版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 9日 星期五 05:11 BJT

BRIEF-Positive trends seen with latest study of Biogen Alzheimer's drug

Dec 8 Data from small study of Biogen Alzheimer's drug:

* Show gradually increased doses of aducanumab associated with lower risk of brain swelling, compared with swelling seen in prior trials using fixed doses of the drug.

* Show experimental Alzheimer's drug signicantly reduces brain amyloid plaque, compared with placebo.

* Study involved patients with either mild or pre-symptomatic Alzheimer's

* Study shows that slowing of cognitive decline was similar to decline seen in earlier trials involving fixed drug doses

* Further company coverage: (Reporting by Ransdell Pierson)

