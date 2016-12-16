BUZZ-DJI: six-week streak suggests some stress

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
** DJI continuing its post-election surge, will record a 6th-straight higher weekly close if finishes Friday above 19756.85; index now up 11 pct over this period
** However, the last such run marked a top and preceded a sharp retreat Chart: reut.rs/2hBV9Wt
** That 10 pct run ended Nov 6, 2015. The index sold off 11 pct on a weekly closing basis into Feb
** Add in that spread between NYSE new yearly highs and new yearly lows has slipped into negative territory
** For this recent move, number of new highs has so far peaked at 484 on Dec 08; has dropped off sharply as DJI hit its 19966.43 peak
** Meanwhile, new lows rising to 126, hitting a 4-week high Thurs as NH-NL spread fell to -12
** And build in new lows now slightly greater than occurred into that early Nov 2015 DJI top
** Thus, despite euphoria of potential win streak, and talk of DJI gunning for an arbitrary round number, broader markets showing signs of internal deterioration
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.