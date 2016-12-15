版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 15日 星期四 22:51 BJT

BRIEF-Bombardier CFO says likely to refinance debt due in 2019, 2020

Dec 15 Bombardier CFO John Di Bert says:

* Likely to refinance debt that is maturing in 2019 and 2020

* $90 million settlement with Skywest Inc reduces Bombardier's residual value guarantee liability by about $250 million Further company coverage: (Reporting By Allison Martell)

