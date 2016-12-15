BRIEF-Canada's Athabasca says Corner project good for development with pricer oil

Dec 15 Canada's Athabasca Oil Corp

* Says Statoil's undeveloped corner project 'highly prospective,' good for future development with higher crude prices

* Says after buying Statoil ASA's oil sands projects in Canada that 2017 capital will be C$95 million to $C110 million

* Says Statoil's Leismer project will generate C$100 million in operating income in 2017

* Canada's Athabasca says light oil production in 2017 will be 6,500 to 7,000 barrels per day