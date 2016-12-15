BRIEF-Canada's Athabasca says Corner project good for development with pricer oil

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 15 Canada's Athabasca Oil Corp
* Says Statoil's undeveloped corner project 'highly prospective,' good for future development with higher crude prices
* Says after buying Statoil ASA's oil sands projects in Canada that 2017 capital will be C$95 million to $C110 million
* Says Statoil's Leismer project will generate C$100 million in operating income in 2017
* Canada's Athabasca says light oil production in 2017 will be 6,500 to 7,000 barrels per day Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Ethan Lou)
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.