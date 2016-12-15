BRIEF-Eli Lilly sees potential launch of 20 new drugs through 2023

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 15 Eli Lilly And Co
* CFO says does not see U.S. healthcare reform changes impacting 2017 sales
* Eli Lilly sees potential to launch 20 new drugs between 2014 and 2023
* Eli Lilly says ending development of Fab-PEG Alzheimer's disease drug seen as similar to solanezumab
* Eli Lilly says very interested in adding to core therapeutic areas through deals for pipeline assets
* Eli lilly says early loss of U.S. exclusivity for Alimta in patent case would have significant impact on 2017 outlook Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Bill Berkrot)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.