2016年 12月 16日

BRIEF-Sky says Yahoo provides sky.com email accounts

Dec 15 Sky Plc

* Says yahoo inc is provider of sky.com email accounts

* Says encourages its email holders to change passwords and security questions Further company coverage: (Reporting By Michael Erman)

