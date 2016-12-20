BUZZ-DJI post-election rally still looks to extend

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
** Despite weakening internals and a slowdown in the recent leadership , DJI bullish pennant coupled with a lack of clear RSI divergence, suggests post-election rally still has further to play out
** DJI currently up 11.2 pct since election day close, attempting 7th-straight week of gains if finishes Fri above 19843.41; last such streak Oct 17-Dec 05 2014, Dow rallied 9.6 pct
** High of week ending Dec 05, 2014 marked short-term top, index sold off 5.1 pct over next 2 weeks
** That said, bullish pennant argues rally off early Nov low not over yet; index can see another flurry higher to challenge 20150, potentially 20481. Chart: reut.rs/2hQoZXI
** Just last week, DJI daily RSI reached its most overbought since Jul 1955; has since dipped
** With new Dow highs, above 19966.43, however, RSI should fail to exceed Dec 13 peak, diverge; set stage for post-election rally to peak, market to correct
** Similar pattern played out after Jul 1955 peak reading; DJI slipped, made marginal new high, then sold off 4.2 pct
** However, with weekly RSI yet to show divergence, market can still see higher highs later in Q1 2017
** Value stocks tripping vs growth since Dec 08 ; Goldman Sachs responsible for 25 pct of DJI's 1550 pt gain since election day close, a slight drag since last week's Fed rate hike
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.