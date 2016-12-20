版本:
BRIEF-BlackBerry CEO sees abundant acquisition opportunities

Dec 20 BlackBerry Ltd CEO John Chen, speaking on BNN TV:

* Sees overall revenue growth in 2017

* CEO says company may make strategic acquisitions, sees organic growth

* CEO says interested in assets in mobility, security, but some prices too high

* Acquisition opportunities in mobility, security are 'abundant'-BlackBerry CEO Further company coverage: (Reporting By Rod Nickel)

