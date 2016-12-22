版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 23日 星期五 07:46 BJT

BRIEF-Peabody reorganization includes $750 million rights issue

Dec 22 Peabody Energy Corp

* Reorganizaton plan includes $750 million rights issue - court filing

* Reorganizaton plan includes $750 million private placement - court filing

* First lien lenders to receive full recovery under reorganization plan

* Other secured, unsecured holders of Peabody debt to receive below par in cash, debt or stock

* Peabody reorganization plan does not contemplate recoveries for shareholders - court filing Further company coverage: (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐