BRIEF-Peabody reorganization includes $750 million rights issue

BRIEF-Better online solutions reports qtrly EPS of $0.05
* Better online solutions reports financial results for the first quarter ended march 31, 2017
Dec 22 Peabody Energy Corp
* Reorganizaton plan includes $750 million rights issue - court filing
* Reorganizaton plan includes $750 million private placement - court filing
* First lien lenders to receive full recovery under reorganization plan
* Other secured, unsecured holders of Peabody debt to receive below par in cash, debt or stock
* Peabody reorganization plan does not contemplate recoveries for shareholders - court filing Further company coverage: (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski)
* Emerald Expositions reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* In presentation - executed $28 million of real estate sales out of over $700 million in bids received to date on over 60 properties