公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 24日 星期六 06:04 BJT

BRIEF-Caesars entertainment bankrupt unit's lenders withdraw plans to reject restructuring - court document

Caesars Entertainment

* Bankrupt unit's lenders withdraw plans to reject restructuring - court document Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
