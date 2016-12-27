Telefónica Brasil, executive settle dismissal dispute

SAO PAULO Dec 27 Telefonica Brasil SA
and former senior executive Cristina Duclos have
agreed to settle a dispute over her dismissal, saying there were
no irregular contracting practices at the division she used to
head.
In a Tuesday statement published in Brazilian newspaper
Valor Econômico, Telefonica Brasil said the reports about
excessive price discrepancies in the marketing division were
based on "false information". Duclos left the company due to
restructuring, the statement said.
A press representative for Duclos said the executive plans
to resume her career as soon as possible. The departure of
Duclos was amicable, with due compensation, the statement said.
On July 25, Valor Econômico newspaper reported the company
was conducting an internal probe led by an independent auditing
firm to scrutinize 1.3 billion reais ($397 million) the company
spends annually in advertisement.
Reuters reported on Sept. 28 Duclos sued Brazils No. 1
wireless carrier saying the company planted news about
irregularities. At the time, she was seeking reinstatement at
Telefonica Brasil.
($1 = 3.2765 reais)
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Writing by Tatiana
Bautzer; Editing by Nick Zieminski)