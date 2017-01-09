版本:
2017年 1月 10日

BRIEF-Gilead Sciences planning Phase III NASH trials

Jan 9 Gilead Sciences

* CEO says planning Phase III trials of NASH drug in patients with advanced fibrosis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Bill Berkrot)
