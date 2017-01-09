版本:
BRIEF-Gilead COO says slowdown in patients starting hep C therapies to continue in 2017

Jan 9 Gilead Sciences Inc

* Gilead exec says slowdown in patients starting hepatitis c therapies to continue in 2017

* Gilead exec says hep c sales slowdown most apparent in Japan, southern Europe and United States - JP Morgan healthcare conference

* Gilead COO Kevin Young says not sure when hepatitis c sales decline will bottom out Further company coverage: (Reporting By Caroline Humer)
