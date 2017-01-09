版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 10日 星期二 06:51 BJT

BRIEF-Amgen does not expect Repatha outcomes data in label until 2018

Jan 9 Amgen Inc

* Amgen says does not expect Repatha outcomes data to be in label until 2018

* Amgen says cannot promote any Repatha heart benefits from outcomes study until it included in label

* Amgen says still expects to report Repatha outcomes data at ACC scientific meeting in March Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Bill Berkrot)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐