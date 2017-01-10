BRIEF-Regeneron says Sanofi plant used to fill drugs now deemed acceptable

BRIEF-Mirasol and Oceanagold sign definitive exploration option agreement
* Mirasol and Oceanagold sign definitive exploration option agreement for the La Curva Gold Project, Santa Cruz, Argentina
Jan 9 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Regeneron CEO says Sanofi plant that will fill atopic dermatitis drug awaiting U.S. approval decision deemed acceptable
* Regeneron CEO predicts PBMs will pay for Dupixent atopic dermatitis drug once approved
* Regeneron ceo says expects to file for U.S. approval of dupilumab for asthma in Q4
* Regeneron sees 2017 reimbursement of commercialization expenses from Sanofi of $400 million to $450 million
* Regeneron sees 2017 capital expenditures $375 million to $450 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Bill Berkrot)
* Mirasol and Oceanagold sign definitive exploration option agreement for the La Curva Gold Project, Santa Cruz, Argentina
* Co "clarifies that David Richmond and Mark Ravich each personally own less than 1% of Rockwell" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Cabot corporation announces plans to build new fumed silica plant in carrollton, ky