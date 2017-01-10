BRIEF-Regeneron says Sanofi plant used to fill drugs now deemed acceptable

Jan 9 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Regeneron CEO says Sanofi plant that will fill atopic dermatitis drug awaiting U.S. approval decision deemed acceptable

* Regeneron CEO predicts PBMs will pay for Dupixent atopic dermatitis drug once approved

* Regeneron ceo says expects to file for U.S. approval of dupilumab for asthma in Q4

* Regeneron sees 2017 reimbursement of commercialization expenses from Sanofi of $400 million to $450 million

* Regeneron sees 2017 capital expenditures $375 million to $450 million