BRIEF-BMO CEO wants higher capital ratio to give flexibility

BRIEF-Rockwell Medical says Richmond, Ravich each personally own less than 1 pct of co
* Co "clarifies that David Richmond and Mark Ravich each personally own less than 1% of Rockwell" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 10 Bank Of Montreal
* BMO ceo says canadian economy will move in lockstep with u.s. Economy going forward
* BMO ceo says capital miscalcuation last year was 'unfortunate event' but bank has moved beyond it
* BMO ceo says wants flexibility of having higher capital ratio so if opportunities present themselves the bank can capitalise on it Further company coverage: (Reporting by Matt Scuffham)
* Co "clarifies that David Richmond and Mark Ravich each personally own less than 1% of Rockwell" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Cabot corporation announces plans to build new fumed silica plant in carrollton, ky
* Belden approves new share repurchase authorization and declares quarterly dividends